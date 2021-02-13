The idea of a “new settlement” to help meet housing needs across Lichfield and Burntwood should not be discounted, Lichfield Civic Society has said.
The draft Local Plan 2040 has outlined where Lichfield District Council’s cabinet sees new homes being built over the next two decades.
|Strategic housing allocations
|Approximate number of new homes
|Land to the north-east of Lichfield
|3,300
|Land West of Fazeley
|800
|Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington
|75
|Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley
|500
But the document did not include the Whitemoor Lakes proposal at Alrewas, land which has already been earmarked for a new, 1,500-home ‘garden village’.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, questioned why the scheme had not been included to avoid sites such as the green belt land at Mile Oak and Fazeley being included.
At a meeting of the cabinet, Cllr Iain Eadie – the member responsible for the Local Plan, said the sites included on the strategic housing allocations list were “more favourable and sustainable” than the Whitemoor Lakes scheme.
He added that the proposals were aligned to the aims of expanding existing residential areas rather than creating entirely new ones.
“It would be difficult to see Whitemoor Lakes as an urban extension of Alrewas as they are separated, and always will be, by the A38 and the railway line, which is why I would view it as a new settlement location in the future when we are in a position to consider new settlements.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council
But Lichfield Civic Society said the current plans risked damaging the character and appeal of the city.
“We have consistently argued that the option of a new settlement in this general area should be looked at through the Local Plan reviews.
“The council just wants to add more housing to the edge of the city which undermines its historic character.
“Where’s the vision?”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson
Please build new houses with proper gardens, not the tiny yards that they all have. Why squeeze them all in such tiny spaces? It’s degrading, disheartening and disrespectful expecting people to live like that.
What character?! Seriously, what has Lichfield got to boast about? We have a few pretty streets and a cathedral in the centre…then what…..the rest of Lichfield is made up of urban housing developments with no soul – Darwin park, Streethay, and even Boley Park…all lacking any character – and believe me, I live on on one these estates and it always feels like we’re ‘looking in’ on the city centre, pretending to be part of this historic community. We were sold the dream of being part of this ‘character’, when all we are is another form of income for the council and yet they will not even adopt our roads. We have to accept, what character there was has been destroyed. This isn’t Oxford, it isn’t Bath, it’s a city that has had inept decisions made for it by a council for too long now. I for one cannot wait to move away, because Lichfield is simply turning into a mass housing estate.
Spot on Ed.
Couldn’t have put it better myself.
I live in the middle of town looking out and all I can see is housing estates. With more to come!!
