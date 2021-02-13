The idea of a “new settlement” to help meet housing needs across Lichfield and Burntwood should not be discounted, Lichfield Civic Society has said.

The draft Local Plan 2040 has outlined where Lichfield District Council’s cabinet sees new homes being built over the next two decades.

Strategic housing allocations Approximate number of new homes Land to the north-east of Lichfield 3,300 Land West of Fazeley 800 Land off Huddlesford Lane, Whittington 75 Land off Hay End Lane, Fradley 500

But the document did not include the Whitemoor Lakes proposal at Alrewas, land which has already been earmarked for a new, 1,500-home ‘garden village’.

An illustration of how the new Whitemoor Lakes development could look

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, questioned why the scheme had not been included to avoid sites such as the green belt land at Mile Oak and Fazeley being included.

At a meeting of the cabinet, Cllr Iain Eadie – the member responsible for the Local Plan, said the sites included on the strategic housing allocations list were “more favourable and sustainable” than the Whitemoor Lakes scheme.

He added that the proposals were aligned to the aims of expanding existing residential areas rather than creating entirely new ones.

“It would be difficult to see Whitemoor Lakes as an urban extension of Alrewas as they are separated, and always will be, by the A38 and the railway line, which is why I would view it as a new settlement location in the future when we are in a position to consider new settlements.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

But Lichfield Civic Society said the current plans risked damaging the character and appeal of the city.