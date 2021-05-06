Residents at a Lichfield care home are celebrating after being allowed to head outside on short trips without having to isolate when they return.

Residents from The Spires heading out on a trip to Lichfield Cathedral

Restrictions imposed during the coronavirus crisis had kept people in care homes for months.

But an easing of measures means they are now able to take short trips with staff.

Residents from The Spires outside Lichfield Cathedral

Residents at The Spires wasted no time in heading out to Lichfield Cathedral to explore the historic architecture.

The home’s general manager Amy Doyle said:

“It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here. “Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of different entertainment during lockdown but nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.” Amy Doyle

One of the residents who attended the outing said: