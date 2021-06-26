People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to use walk-in vaccination centres if they haven’t already taken up their Covid-19 vaccine.

Whitemoor Lakes at Alrewas will be among the locations offering vaccines for people aged 18 or over on a walk-in basis from today (26th June) until Monday.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said:

“Whatever big plans people may have this weekend, I’d urge anybody eligible and still waiting to get their vaccine to take advantage of the NHS Big Weekend. “This is an absolutely fantastic opportunity to speed up the vaccination programme in Staffordshire and get more adults their first dose, and get eligible groups fully vaccinated. “The sooner everyone is vaccinated the sooner we can begin to look to a future where we can live with this virus without the need for restrictions on our lives and freedoms.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

A full list of the walk-in Staffordshire sites, dates and times are available online.

Anyone who has already booked an appointment for a first or second jab should stick to the allocated date.