Councillors have hailed the success of a new market that was launched in Burntwood over the weekend.

The new market in Burntwood. Picture: Burntwood Town Council

The event at Sankey’s Corner yesterday (10th August) was the first in a pilot series to gauge demand for a more permanent addition to the town’s calendar.

It was organised as a partnership between Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council following the last minute cancellation of a previous market.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the district council, said:

“Thanks to all those involved in making the new Burntwood market happen. “Hopefully this will be the first of many.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Burntwood Town Council leader, Cllr Sue Woodward, said:

“There was a really good turnout at Sankey’s Corner for our pilot market.

“It was good to see the partnership between Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council bearing fruit.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The next market is scheduled to take place on 12th September. For more information on reserving a stall, email info@bertandgerts.co.uk.