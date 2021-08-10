A headteacher has hailed the “brilliant achievements” of A-Level students at a Lichfield school.

Sophie Forbes, Ellie Sanders and Lowri Simmons celebrate their A Level results

Neter Stowe saw 49% of all grades at A* and A, while 60% were between A* and B.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said the efforts of students during the challenge of the pandemic should be applauded.

“There have been a lot of inaccurate and unhelpful news stories about grade inflation. However, it is vital to remember the unprecedented pressures placed on students. “These grades and brilliant achievements represent fantastic stories of individual determination, hard work, perseverance, talent and success that deserve to be recognised and celebrated.” Glyn Langston-Jones

Among those students celebrating is Eleni Hinis, who has secured a place to study paramedic science at Keele University. She said:

“Thank you so much to all of my teachers who have supported me – they have been part of my journey and I will never forget them.” Eleni Hinis

Ellie Sanders, who intends to study biological sciences at Leeds University, said:

“I’m extremely pleased and thankful to all of my teachers for all of the help they’ve given me during my time at Nether Stowe. “ Ellie Sanders

Head of Sixth Form Hannah Riley said teachers were “so proud” of the hard work of students.