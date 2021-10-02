The Poppy Fields light display

A poignant light and sound display is returning to Lichfield Cathedral next month.

The Poppy Fields exhibition first appeared in the city in 2016 before returning in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The Luxmuralis team have now confirmed that a 2021 version will be at the cathedral from 6th to 13th November.

A spokesperson said:

“This all-embracing sound and light show will see poppies cascade down the ceiling, walls and floor of our stunning 900 year old cathedral, calling us to remember all those who have fought so valiantly for our peace and safety. “Accompanying the projections will be specially composed music by David Harper and poetry recorded by Oscar-winning actor, Eddie Redmayne. “Poppy Fields will allow visitors a much-needed opportunity to reflect not only on past and present conflicts, but also the global pandemic which continues to affect us all, as we begin to consider how we might live differently as a result of all that we have lived through.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

Tickets are £7.50 adults and £6.50 children with under threes going free. They can be booked online.