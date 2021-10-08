Lichfield’s MP has been urged to apologise after he was accused of using an offensive term on social media.
Michael Fabricant used “Remonger” on Twitter after a fellow user used the phrase to describe people who supported remain in the Brexit debate.
But the Conservative MP’s post drew criticism from other Twitter users who said it was derogatory to people with Down’s Syndrome.
Dave Denison, who has a daughter with the condition, branded the term a “slur” and called on Mr Fabricant to apologise.
“I was astonished that an MP would respond positively to such a cruel insult.
“If he didn’t make the connection immediately, the replies made it clear this was a slur, but he hasn’t deleted the tweet or apologised for it.
“The tweets before and after his made it clear this was a play on the term ‘mongol’ – something that’s almost Dickensian in its attitude to learning disabilities.
“I’d like him to apologise for insulting all the people with Down’s syndrome, several of whom live within his constituency.”Dave Denison
Other users of the social media platform also criticised Mr Fabricant for using the word in his tweet.
One branded it “highly offensive”, while another added that he was “ignorant” for posting it.
“Insensitive language
Mr Denison, who chairs a forum for carers of people with learning disabilities, said:
“All our parents would recognise the schoolyard insults targeted at our kids from this type of insensitive language.”Dave Denison
Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live:
“I didn’t use the expression – someone else did in relation to Brexit. I commented I had never heard it before.”Michael Fabricant MP
Let’s set the record straight. Mr Fabricant tweeted, “Not heard of ‘Remongers’ before. I like it!”.
Why did he “like it”?
This portmanteau word is obviously based on a horrible word that has been used by ignorant people when referring to people with Downs syndrome.
Mr Fabricant must apologise and delete his tweet.
If anyone from the local Conservative Association is reading, please deselect this old fool. He is an embarrassment to Lichfield, the city deserves better.
What a disgrace this man is. What an embarrassment he is for us all.
Apologise now that you know what it means, after you said you like it, you dreadfully ignorant person.
Not knowing what a word means is no defence here. If you don’t know then don’t use it or endorse it’s use. Mr Fabricant just shows what an ignorant and nasty man he is with his lack of empathy and callous response. He makes the anti-vaxxers outside the Friary look educated.
He didn’t just say he’d not heard it before he also said he liked it. He represents all the people of Lichfield including my sister with Downs Syndrome and she shouldn’t have to put up with disgraceful comments like this from her MP.
Nasty man. Such a horrible word, he should be ashamed of himself & apologise publicly.
Leave a comment