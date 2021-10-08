Lichfield’s MP has been urged to apologise after he was accused of using an offensive term on social media.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant used “Remonger” on Twitter after a fellow user used the phrase to describe people who supported remain in the Brexit debate.

The post on Michael Fabricant’s Twitter account

But the Conservative MP’s post drew criticism from other Twitter users who said it was derogatory to people with Down’s Syndrome.

Dave Denison, who has a daughter with the condition, branded the term a “slur” and called on Mr Fabricant to apologise.

“I was astonished that an MP would respond positively to such a cruel insult. “If he didn’t make the connection immediately, the replies made it clear this was a slur, but he hasn’t deleted the tweet or apologised for it. “The tweets before and after his made it clear this was a play on the term ‘mongol’ – something that’s almost Dickensian in its attitude to learning disabilities. “I’d like him to apologise for insulting all the people with Down’s syndrome, several of whom live within his constituency.” Dave Denison

Other users of the social media platform also criticised Mr Fabricant for using the word in his tweet.

One branded it “highly offensive”, while another added that he was “ignorant” for posting it.

“Insensitive language

Mr Denison, who chairs a forum for carers of people with learning disabilities, said:

“All our parents would recognise the schoolyard insults targeted at our kids from this type of insensitive language.” Dave Denison

Mr Fabricant told Lichfield Live: