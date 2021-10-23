A councillor says a building in Lichfield city centre should continue to be an asset for the community in the future.

The future of Minster Hall has been in doubt since the departure of a previous tenant that ran activities for adults with learning difficulties.

Cllr Paul McDermott, leader of the Lib Dem group on Lichfield City Council, said he had held discussions with Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Staffordshire County Council representative for Lichfield City North, about the long term plans for the site.

Cllr Paul McDermott

“I have been contacted by a number of residents concerned with the prospect of Minster Hall being sold by Staffordshire County Council to private developers “Cllr Silvester-Hall has advised that no plans currently exist but the matter will be discussed by Staffordshire County Council’s property committee at its next meeting. “She has asked for all interested parties to contact her so that she can relay the strength of feeling to the meeting.” Cllr Paul McDermott, Lichfield City Council

Rumours have circulated that the building could be sold with an education provider believed to be interested in taking on Minster Hall.

Cllr McDermott told Lichfield Live the location should be kept for the public.

“I believe that the hall is an asset with a broad community benefit for Lichfield. “I’d urge anyone who might be interested in using the hall to contact Cllr. Silvester-Hall as soon as possible.” Cllr Paul McDermott, Lichfield City Council