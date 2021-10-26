Members of the Lichfield Litter Legends group

Funding from a community lottery is helping a Lichfield voluntary group keep the region tidy.

Lichfield Litter Legends are one of the good causes to benefit from the Lichfield Community Lottery.

The fundraising game sees 60p from every ticket sold go towards causes that benefit the district.

The money raised by players for Lichfield Litter Legends has been spent on new equipment and promotional material.

Bob Harrison, chairman of Lichfield Litter Legends, said:

“We’re always looking for funds to help us in our goal of creating a litter free Lichfield. “We have around 300 brilliant volunteers, with many more joining us each month and we need to supply them with the necessary equipment, such as litter pickers, bag hoops, hi-vis vests and training resources. “We are also expanding our educational project, allowing us to talk to more children about the issues associated with littering. “This means the extra money from being part of Lichfield Community Lottery is a welcome boost. I found the process of signing up easy and the increased exposure we have from our dedicated lottery page is very useful. “Now we are all set up everything just ticks away in the background and we receive regular monthly payments into our bank account, which our treasurer loves. “We are on course to raise almost £2,000 this year, which is wonderful for our group.” Bob Harrison, Lichfield Litter Legends

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is such a fantastic local cause and we’re delighted Lichfield Community Lottery is helping to support their hard work. “Litter is an ongoing issue and it is groups, such as Lichfield Litter Legends and Burntwood Litter Heroes, that really help us in our work to keep the district tidy. “We are keen to sign up more good causes across the district, especially local sports clubs who could use an extra funding boost. “It’s such a simple way to add to your fundraising efforts and offer people a fun way to support your good cause.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more details on how to play or sign up as a good cause to benefit visit www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk.