A mock-up of one of the digital displays

Plans to install digital display screens at Lichfield’s bus station have been rejected.

The two free-standing signs would have given real-time information for passengers.

A statement from local operators said the new displays would “assist in the growth of the number of passengers using the local bus network”

But planning bosses at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for them to be installed.

Objections from the local authority’s conservation team, which said in a consultation response:

“It is considered that the proposals will not preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area, will not preserve the setting of the Grade I St Johns Hospital and will not preserve the setting of the Grade II listed Council House. “This would cause harm to the significance of the three designated heritage assets and this harm would be less than substantial. It would also be at the lower end of the less than substantial spectrum. “Internally illuminated advertisements, of a much smaller nature are not supported elsewhere within the conservation area – there is no reason why this should not apply to this location. “It is correct that this area has been highlighted as an area for improvement within the conservation area, however, there is no evidence to show how these will improve this area. “We should be seeking to improve this area, not further harm it.” Planning comments from Lichfield District Council’s conservation team

Full details of the proposals and the refusal report are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.