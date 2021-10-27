Plans to install digital display screens at Lichfield’s bus station have been rejected.
The two free-standing signs would have given real-time information for passengers.
A statement from local operators said the new displays would “assist in the growth of the number of passengers using the local bus network”
But planning bosses at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for them to be installed.
Objections from the local authority’s conservation team, which said in a consultation response:
“It is considered that the proposals will not preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area, will not preserve the setting of the Grade I St Johns Hospital and will not preserve the setting of the Grade II listed Council House.
“This would cause harm to the significance of the three designated heritage assets and this harm would be less than substantial. It would also be at the lower end of the less than substantial spectrum.
“Internally illuminated advertisements, of a much smaller nature are not supported elsewhere within the conservation area – there is no reason why this should not apply to this location.
“It is correct that this area has been highlighted as an area for improvement within the conservation area, however, there is no evidence to show how these will improve this area.
“We should be seeking to improve this area, not further harm it.”Planning comments from Lichfield District Council’s conservation team
Full details of the proposals and the refusal report are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
Gosh, yes, let’s not allow something that might prove of benefit to the people of Lichfield.
And of course, the boarded-up ex-Friarsgate site obviously blends in nicely with the listed buildings mentioned.
Now I might be missing something, but I’m not sure I understand why an internally illuminated bus sign in the conservation area is considered to be harmful but the Premier Inn illuminating itself in bright pink light is OK. Maybe if the useful bus information was projected in pink onto the hoardings round Friarsgate it would be acceptable?
So, despite having declared a climate emergency, the council won’t support measures designed to increase the use of public transport? No wonder the planet is burning when some intangible “harm to the historic environment” is deemed to outweigh the benefits of increased bus use. Farcical.
This decision is utterly ridiculous.
Who is able to challenge the planners, they’re completely bonkers if they think this will harm a conservation area.
Absolutely crazy way of thinking, yet they agree massive house building in the local area which will do much more damage than a bus display screen. I really fear for the future of this area with this sort of attitude from planners.
Planners – it’s a bus station, get over yourselves.
Something that would actual benefit people is rejected, as a operational bus station it would make sense to have real time information. If the conservation team were so concerned about the area why on other did they allow those blue hoarding to be installed and whilst I’m at it, that monstrosity of a design called the Garrick.
We mustn’t allow anything modern in ye merrie olde City of Lichfield. We should ban buses too and make people travel by horse and carriage
Ridiculous. Next ban buses!
Unbelievable. How will they ever be able to redevelop this site if that’s the case. May as well leave it looking like a wasteland next door to a bomb site.
Some people would just like to know when their bus was coming. Not much to ask.
Another great decision from Lichfield planning. Would have been great for the bus travellers. Perhaps planners dont have to use public transport. Just when the government are trying to encourage us. Lichfield doesn’t help.
Bonkers! Bonkers! Bonkers! Where are you Cllr. Pullen?
Laughable objection given the identikit, could be anywhere, lacking in any character or style artist impressions of the ill-fated Friarsgate development. Taking a look around at projects that have been given the go-ahead, you do have to wonder whether they piped up on these signs simply because it is an easy win for them.
Such signage is being adopted all around the world, let alone the UK, in places that take an active interest in preserving their character and heritage. 21st Century Lichfield is stuck in a rut, mainly because of LDC.
