A by-election will take place next month for voters in Armitage with Handsacre ward.
The seat has been vacated by Nick Binney, who stepped down from Lichfield District Council in July as he was moving out of the area.
Voters will go to the polls to elect a new councillor on 16th December.
Residents in the ward have until midnight on 30th November to register to vote.
For details on how to register visit the Lichfield District Council website.
At least former councillor Binney had the integrity to resign his seat because he was moving out of the area.
MPs tend not to follow the usual standards of the vast majority of councillors and apparently vote on legislation (clearly having not listened to any debate) whilst earning dosh in the Virgin Islands. Mind you, I see that Sir Geoffrey Cox missed 12 votes recently whilst doing his main job (based on earning).
I await Mr Fabricant’s defence of this latest case.
