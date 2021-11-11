A by-election will take place next month for voters in Armitage with Handsacre ward.

The seat has been vacated by Nick Binney, who stepped down from Lichfield District Council in July as he was moving out of the area.

Voters will go to the polls to elect a new councillor on 16th December.

Residents in the ward have until midnight on 30th November to register to vote.

For details on how to register visit the Lichfield District Council website.