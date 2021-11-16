A Lichfield youth organisation is hoping people will help them win up to £100,000 in a funding scheme.

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre’s production of Les Miserables

Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre are among the 93 groups across the country in the running from the money from Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures competition.

One initiative in each of the three categories – grassroots sport, health, and arts/education – will walk away with £100,000 if they scoop the most public votes. Second prize is £50,000 and third is £20,000, with the remaining organisations set to scoop £5,000 in funding.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“Building Futures aims to create lasting legacies in communities across the UK and we believe that each of our finalists would be able to make a huge difference with the £100,000 top prize. “Your support could change the lives of hundreds of local people so we would urge you to get behind your chosen charity because there’s not long left to vote.”

Voting closes at midnight on 19th November 19. For details on how to vote visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures.