The garages at Smithfield Rise. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans to demolish a block of residential garages in Lichfield have been approved.

Housing association Bromford says it wants to create more parking spaces for nearby properties at Smtihfield Rise.

A planning statement said:

“There is large demand in the area for additional parking – the garages are in low demand and are falling into disrepair and would require significant investment to refurbish.” Planning statement

But one objector described the plans as “ridiculous”.

“We already have out of town parking from people working in Lichfield – imagine when more parking is available. “I hope we as residents are going to be able to apply for permit parking as those who have no consideration for us will be jumping for joy when they see more parking available in Smithfield Rise.” Planning objection

However, a report from Lichfield District Council’s planning team said the future use was not a consideration for a prior notification of demolition application.

