Plans to demolish a block of residential garages in Lichfield have been approved.
Housing association Bromford says it wants to create more parking spaces for nearby properties at Smtihfield Rise.
A planning statement said:
“There is large demand in the area for additional parking – the garages are in low demand and are falling into disrepair and would require significant investment to refurbish.”Planning statement
But one objector described the plans as “ridiculous”.
“We already have out of town parking from people working in Lichfield – imagine when more parking is available.
“I hope we as residents are going to be able to apply for permit parking as those who have no consideration for us will be jumping for joy when they see more parking available in Smithfield Rise.”Planning objection
However, a report from Lichfield District Council’s planning team said the future use was not a consideration for a prior notification of demolition application.
Full details of the proposals are available online.
As A resident of Smithfield Rise, might I say we have not been notified of any demolition work, or consulted about future use. I strongly favour the building of one bedroom flats for the young and permits for parking. [We are close to the city and many workers park in the street here, often making it difficult for residents to find a space.]
I hope that Bromford mean that these particular garages are in low demand, and isn’t a general reference to garages in Lichfield. They seem to be demolishing garages in several places, despite there being a waiting list for garages. If they have fallen into disrepair, whose fault is this? Do they just not want to maintain them? And can they suggest what those renting garages are supposed to do with the stuff they keep in them? There is clearly a demand for storage facilities.
Leave a comment