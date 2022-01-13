A member of Lichfield District Council has confirmed his resignation from the Conservatives over the “embarrassment” caused by the party nationally.

Cllr Alastair Little

Cllr Alastair Little had previously questioned Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant’s decision to support Boris Johnson in the wake of the controversy surrounding the lockdown gathering at Downing Street.

The Hammerwich with Wall representative said he could not continue to stand under the Conservative banner given the various lockdown breaches being reported in the national media.

In an email to members of the party at Lichfield District Council, Cllr Little said:

“After many months of rolling stories of breaches of Covid rules if not laws by the national Conservative party I can no longer remain a member of this embarrassment show. “From breaches of rules in Conservative central office, trips to castles by senior advisors , laughing press officers, extra marital affairs in Government departments and now a garden party at Number 10, the sacrifices the country made have been merely mocked behind the scenes. “My feelings have grown to this point following being one of the many whom have lost a parent during this pandemic – not to Covid – and the emotions that she barely met her only grandchild, has made my mind that we are not in a situation where the laws apply to all.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

“A fawning backbench embarrassment”

Cllr Little has been a member of the Conservatives for more than 20 years and will see him sit as an independent member on Lichfield District Council.

He said he was disappointed to resign, but felt the actions of senior Tory politicians had forced him to act.