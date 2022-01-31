Tourism businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are to be supported by grants of up to £5,000 to help them bounce back from the impact of the Covid crisis.

Lichfield District Council says the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant is designed to help the likes of travel operators, travel agents and tour operators.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic development, said:

“Despite the gradual easing of Covid restrictions we know that many businesses are continuing to look for support. “The travel and tourism sector is an important component of our local economy so we’re really pleased to be able to offer this grant to businesses in that sector who have been particularly hard hit by pandemic restrictions over the past two years. “Applicants have until mid-February to submit an application for the grant and the pot of money we have to offer is limited so I’d encourage businesses not to delay in getting their application to us. “We will be reviewing the scheme in February to consider whether there is an option to extend it to non-ratepayers within the travel and tourism sector.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council