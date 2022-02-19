A new campaign is warning drivers across Lichfield and Burntwood not to use their mobile phones while driving.

Staffordshire Police said a crackdown was taking place alongside a national scheme highlighting the dangers of using mobiles behind the wheel.

Although it has been an offence since 2003, legislation introduced in 2017 means drivers caught now receive six points and a £200, while new drivers would lose their licence.

Figures revealed that 859 drivers were prosecuted across the Staffordshire Police during 2021 – with almost half of those driving a commercial vehicle at the time.

Inspector Mark Joynson said:

“Any kind of phone use can be distracting, taking your eyes off the road, even for a couple of seconds to check a notification or skip songs, can be dangerous as you can’t concentrate on two things at once. “Using handsfree systems can be distracting too, so the safest thing to do is avoid using your mobile while driving and be phone free. “Your friends, family, or work colleagues won’t mind waiting for a text, call or message if you’re driving – they would rather you got to your destination safely than not at all. If you need to make a call or text, park up somewhere safely and turn the ignition off. “If you’re caught using a phone at the wheel you could receive six points and a fine, and new drivers even have their licence removed by the courts. “The message is simple, help us make Staffordshire’s roads safer by going phone free.” Inspector Mark Johnson, Staffordshire Police

Of the figures released on those prosecuted in Staffordshire during 2021, 87% of the offenders were men.