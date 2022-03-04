Aled Jones

Singer Aled Jones will bring his tour to Lichfield Cathedral next week.

He will be joined by classical composer and pianist Tamara Konstantin and her Three Graces trio, which also includes cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber and violinist Elly Suh.

The UK cathedrals tour will stop off in the city on 8th March.

Tamara said:

“To be supporting Aled Jones is a great honour and to be playing in such exalted surroundings, a genuine thrill. “We are tremendously excited to be performing in the beautiful Lichfield Cathedral.” Tamara Konstantin

The tour will see Aled perform tracks from his album Blessings, which features songs from a range of different faiths, including uplifting hymns, texts and scriptures set to music.

Tickets are available online.