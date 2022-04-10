More than a thousand people turned out to enjoy the first Burntwood Producers’ Market of the year.
The monthly event took place at Sankey’s Corner and saw stalls selling a range of tasty treats and other goods.
Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:
“These markets are a really good thing for the area, supporting local businesses and bringing a wide variety of new and different products to the heart of the town.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council
Efforts to promote Burntwood as a dementia-friendly town were also on display with councillors handing out forget-me-not flowers and seeds.
“It was a real pleasure to see so many people out in the sunshine today.
“The feedback from local people helped us to decide that a regular market would be a brilliant addition to what the town offers.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council
So pleased the Market has been such a success. Just what Burntwood needs.
