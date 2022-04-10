More than a thousand people turned out to enjoy the first Burntwood Producers’ Market of the year.

The Burntwood Producers’ Market

The monthly event took place at Sankey’s Corner and saw stalls selling a range of tasty treats and other goods.

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“These markets are a really good thing for the area, supporting local businesses and bringing a wide variety of new and different products to the heart of the town.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

Efforts to promote Burntwood as a dementia-friendly town were also on display with councillors handing out forget-me-not flowers and seeds.