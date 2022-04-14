Almost £95,000 has been handed over to enhance toilet facilities for people with disabilities in Lichfield city centre and at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The public toilet block at the junction of Swan Road and Bird Street in Lichfield

The money from the Government’s Changing Places Fund has been awarded to Lichfield District Council.

There are more than 1,700 Changing Places toilets across the country which feature height adjustable changing benches and centrally placed facilities to allow for assistance from carers.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:

“We are delighted with this award from the Changing Places Fund which our officers worked hard to secure. “Ensuring Lichfield district is inclusive is a priority and the funding will enable us to provide new toilet facilities making the city centre and Beacon Park more accessible for local people and visitors with disabilities.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

One new facility will be created in the public toilet block on the corner of Swan Road and Bird Street with £60,000 of the money, with another £30,000 being spent to fund the facility at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas.

Mark Ellis, interim lead at the National Memorial Arboretum, said: