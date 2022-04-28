The Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra are returning to Lichfield for an evening of big band music.

The Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra

They will be at the Cathedral Hotel on 18th May for the latest concert in the Lichfield Jazz series.

A spokesperson said:

“This promises to be an exciting evening of live music and the opportunity to see some very talented players performing musically challenging work in an intimate surroundings. “If you are a fan of big band jazz, or are yet to experience it, this will be an unmissable night.” Lichfield Jazz spokesperson

To book tickets visit the Lichfield Arts website.