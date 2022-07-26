Staff at supermarkets in Lichfield and Burntwood will see their pay go up later this year.

Aldi has confirmed all hourly paid workers will receive an extra 40p an hour, taking the minimum rates up to £10.50 an hour nationally.

The company said pay offered was “sector leading” and sat above the Living Wage Foundation’s real living wage of £9.90 an hour.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said:

“Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket. “This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving the local communities in the West Midlands. Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.” Giles Hurley, Aldi

Aldi currently operates two sites in area, but has previously outlined plans to add additional stores in future.