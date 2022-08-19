Burntwood’s tip is to close for six weeks to allow refurbishment to take place.

The household waste recycling centre will shut from 17th October until late October as part of the £50,000 project.

Work will include resurfacing and repainting of markings, as well as other uimprovements.

Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“When we brought the service back in-house in April, we promised we would invest in the future of our recycling sites to make the service better for residents and to help reduce the county’s carbon footprint to net zero by 2050. “Burntwood Household Waste Recycling Centre is the first of our 14 sites to benefit from this investment and I am looking forward to seeing the finished result.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Throughout the temporary closure, people are advised to use alternative sites at Lichfield and Cannock.

For more information visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres