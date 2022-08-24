The owner of a Lichfield cafe says her business is at risk after scaffolding was put up on a neighbouring building.

Work is taking place to repair the fascia on the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.

But Sue Pettitt, owner of Boomers on Breadmarket Street, says the erection of scaffolding has blocked her outlet which has seen trade drop.

And she says the work could now force her to close permanently.

“Like other cafes we struggled through Covid, and by hell and high water I managed to survive. “Now summer is here it was time to recoup some losses and make some money rather than break even or make a loss. “But the scaffolding then went up and has covered up my business and killed me in just a matter of weeks. “We lost £3,000 in the first four weeks the scaffolding was up – that was my buffer and all I had.” “I get that the museum is a very important place and needs repairs, but the repairs are going to put me out of business. Sue Pettitt, Boomers

The museum is operated by Lichfield City Council, but Sue says efforts to find a resolution to the challenges posed to her own business have fallen on deaf ears.

“We were informed about the scaffolding going up the day before it happened – there was no warning or impact assessment. “How can I be expected to lose my business? I refuse to lose everything just because the museum needs fascia work doing. “They knew this work needed to happen in 2019, so why wait until now? A worker erecting the scaffolding said to me on the first day it was going up that it would kill my business – and he was right. “I asked if the losses could be replaced so I can stay open and continue to trade, but they said no. “Four months ago I was given a grant for improvements to make it more Covid friendly. I designed a huge mural, we replaced all the tables and ripped out cupboards to make it less cluttered – we were used as a success story, but now we are being put out of business. “Nobody is helping me and nobody seems to care.” Sue Pettitt, Boomers

“Unidentified structural issues”

Boomers alongside the scaffolding

A Lichfield City Council spokesperson said the work had initially been planned to take eight weeks between spring and autumn due to the lime plaster used.

But when the work began, “unidentified structural issues” were discovered that meant further structural works were needed that delayed the initial completion date..