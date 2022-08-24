Ukrainian refugees have been treated to day out to the seaside organised by the Lichfield Round Table.

The group were taken on the coach trip to Barry in Wales to help improve their wellbeing.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Round Table said:

“Since the trip we have had many messages of thanks for the group who had a great time, telling us how they swam in the sea and flew kites.” Lichfield Round Table spokesperson

The visit came ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day today (24th August).

The occasion will be marked in Lichfield by a ceremony at Speakers’ Corner and at an event at The Angel Inn.