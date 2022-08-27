A late goal denied Chasetown a home victory against Corby Town.

The unbeaten visitors almost gifted their hosts an early goal when Scholars skipper Danny O’Callaghan chased down an underhit back pass, but Jason Alexander saved well.

The Corby keeper then saved from Jordan Evans and Mitch Botfield before O’Callaghan then hit the crossbar with the rebound.

It was fully deserved when the hosts eventually took the lead as Botfield curled an effort from well outside the box that dipped beyond Alexander and in-off the underside of the crossbar.

Evans forced another save as Alexander kicked away at full stretch.

Corby had a little of the early second half play, but the closest they came in the third quarter of the game was a Hilton Arthur shot that was dragged well wide.

Chasetown had a couple of half chances to seal the victory, but the visitors hit back on 85 minutes when a long throw fell to Michael Jacklin who steered the ball home.