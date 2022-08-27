Young visitors to a Shenstone garden centre are being given the chance to learn more about growing fruit.

The Dobbies Little Seedlings Club session on 4th September is aimed at children aged four to ten.

The workshop will cover the early history of different fruit as well as learning about how they grow and how to plant their own at home. The session will also include a crafting activity.

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager Sarah Murray said:

“Our Little Seedlings Club is very popular and we hope to encourage and nurture young people’s passion for growing their own crops. “We’re looking forward to highlighting all the health and wellbeing benefits of fruit, as well as having lots of fun.” Sarah Murray, Dobbies

Places are free but must be booked in advance. For more details visit events.dobbies.com.