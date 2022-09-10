Artists are being invited to submit their ideas for a new fundraising public art trail in Lichfield.

St Giles Hospice and Wild in Art are behind the March of the Elephants initiative which will see a herd of 60 decorated model elephants situated across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield next year.

Each one will feature art by community groups and individual artists to help raise funds for the Whittington-based charity.

Chloe Hope, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We need artists that will go head and shoulders above the rest. Our incredible herd of sculptures will be displayed for ten weeks next summer in locations across the cities and towns, highlighting iconic spots and hidden gems and engaging with communities from Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield. “From fine art, graffiti and mosaic, we’re encouraging artists from all backgrounds to submit their designs which will help people to get out and about and explore their local areas.” Chloe Hope, St Giles Hospice

Design ideas will be presented to sponsors, with successful artists then commissioned to apply their designs to the sculptures.

The first painted elephant, named Elvis, was decorated by artist Michelle Turton. She said:

“I’m so pleased to be part of March of the Elephants with St Giles Hospice. “My friend was cared for by the hospice in 2018 and we have wonderful memories of her time there. “Designing and painting this elephant was something special, not only celebrating my friend’s memory but supporting the hospice at the same time.” Michelle Turton

Interested artists can fill in the submission form at www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk/artists by 20th January 2023. A maximum of three designs can be submitted.

For more details about sponsoring one of the models, email elephants@stgileshospice.com.