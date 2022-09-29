The organisers of Lichfield Grub Club say this month’s event has been cancelled due to forecast bad weather.
The event had been due to take place tomorrow (30th September) at Lichfield RUFC.
But a statement from the organisers said:
“Due to the terrible weather forecast for tomorrow evening, we have no alternative but to postpone tomorrow’s Grub Club for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”Lichfield Grub Club spokesperson
