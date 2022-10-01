Plans to convert a Burntwood care home into flats have been approved.

Objections had been raised by Burntwood Town Council and local residents over a lack of parking provision at the Southwinds site on Chase Road.

But the scheme has been given the green light by Lichfield District Council planning chiefs.

A report said:

“The concerns regarding parking are noted. However, the development complies with [the council’s sustainable design document] standards, and Staffordshire County Council highways have raised no objection to the parking provision. “A condition is imposed to ensure the parking is provided before the first occupation of the flats.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.