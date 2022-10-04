A consultation has seen an “overwhelming” majority back the continuation of pavement cafes in Lichfield city centre.

A number of streets saw disabled parking bays relocated to nearby car parks during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to allow hospitality businesses to serve outside while social distancing restrictions were in force.

But many outlets have sought to continue operating with outdoor seating areas.

Lichfield District Council said almost 1,600 responses were received to a survey on the long-term future for pavement cafes – with 85% wanting them to continue, saying they added to the city experience, attracted more visitors and created a friendly atmosphere.

But criticism had previously come from blue badge holders who said they were no longer able to access shops in the city centre due to the removal of on street spaces.

The survey saw 5.5% say that the pavement cafes were a negative, with 5.5% citing them to be very negative.

A spokesperson for the council said work would continue to seek alternative solutions for disabled drivers.

“We are committed to making Lichfield city centre a vibrant, safe and exciting place to live work and play. “Car parking for blue badge holders is a vital consideration and whilst some parking bays have been moved to accommodate the pavement cafes, we have allocated alternative blue badge parking spaces in the city centre at Bird Street Car Park and Lombard Street Car Park. “As a council we will ensure we communicate with any affected residents and visitors to ensure parking is well signposted. We would also like to reiterate that, blue badge holders can park in any council owned car park for free, if they display their badge. “We are always looking for ways to balance the needs of different people and to support our disabled residents and visitors. “We have contracted disability consultancy AccessAble to review the parking provision in Lichfield city centre and we look forward to receiving their report.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Of the 1,592 people who responded, 75 confirmed they were disabled, with 117 saying they had been impacted by the pavement cafes using the former blue badge bays.

Lichfield District Council said the pavement cafes would continue to operate in the city centre into the autumn.