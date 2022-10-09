An event will see shoppers able to pick up a pre-loved jigsaw in Lichfield.
Erasmus Darwin House will host the sale from 10am to 4pm on 4th, 5th and 6th November.
People can donate jigsaws by dropping them into the museum.
