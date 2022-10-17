A new service will help deaf people living with cancer across Staffordshire.

Macmillan Cancer Support and Self Help UK have teamed up to offer remote support in British Sign Language with the help of trained volunteers.

The two-year pilot will also support carers, including deaf people who are supporting someone with cancer.

It comes after a study revealed one in three people with cancer who are living with hearing loss said the pandemic had made it harder for them to access healthcare or treatment in recent months – a figure above the one in five for those without hearing issues.

The Macmillan Deaf Cancer Support Project will also give access to virtual peer support groups and provide advocacy support in complex cases.

Elaine Wilson, head of partnerships for Macmillan in the Midlands, said:

“Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience and it is unacceptable that deaf people do not have equal access to vital support. “We will do whatever it takes to change this so we can be there for everyone living with cancer. “This new partnership will ensure that anyone facing a cancer diagnosis in the deaf community can access emotional and practical support when they need it most.” Elaine Wilson, Macmillan Cancer Support

For more details on the scheme, visit www.selfhelp.org.uk/deafcancersupport or email deafcancer@selfhelp.org.uk.