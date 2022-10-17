A Burntwood boxing club is offering the chance for young people to enjoy free training sessions.

Platinum Boxing Burntwood said it was aiming to help those in need across the community after confirmation it would be able to stay at its Redwood Park home.

The future of the club had been in doubt before Lichfield District Council confirmed it would allow them to stay at the building.

Lee Goodwin, from Platinum Boxing, said:

“As a thank you we are offering free training for kids aged 11 to 15 if they are from a single parent family or their parents are unemployed. Even if they are just struggling, the sessions are free. “Times are hard at the moment for everyone, especially with Christmas on the horizon and the cost of heating. “But kids still need to exercise so we wanted to make this possible.” Lee Goodwin, Platinum Boxing Burntwood

For more details, visit the Platinum Boxing Burntwood website.