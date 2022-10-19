A charity is hosting a hearing health support session in Burntwood.

The Royal National Institute for Deaf People will be at the Old Mining College Centre between 11am and 1pm on 25th October.

Miriam Clarke, community support officer for the charity, said:

“Anyone concerned about their hearing or wanting information for someone else can come along for information around hearing loss, communication tips and hearing aid management. “We can also give a hearing check to give them an idea if they have a hearing loss and give them a certificate to take to their GP – this can make people more confident to talk to their GP about their concerns around their hearing.” Miriam Clarke, Royal National Institute for Deaf People