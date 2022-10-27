Language will be in focus when Susie Dent appears in Lichfield.

The Countdown legend will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 5th November with her show The Secret Life of Words.

A spokesperson said:

“Take a journey into the curious, unexpected, and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day.

“Susie will retell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as lasagne – involving a chamber pot – and explain such oddities as the silent h in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly.

“She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps, such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend.

“Alongside such forgotten stories you will hear Susie’s selection of the funniest moments from her 25 years on Countdown and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as some startling results from eavesdropping on a group of waiters.”

Lichfield Garrick spokesperson