The annual Poppy Appeal has been launched in Lichfield.

The Mayor and Sheriff of Lichfield joined members of the Lichfield branch of the Royal British Legion at the Lichfield Guildhall to mark the occasion.

Money raised will be used to car and support for military families and service personnel past and present.

Cllr Jamie Checkland, Mayor of Lichfield, said:

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our service personnel who across the years have made sacrifices on our behalf. “I strongly encourage everyone to show their thanks to the servicemen and women of our armed forces by supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and buying and wearing their poppy with pride.” Cllr Jamie Checkland

Meanwhile, a commemorative booklet – called Fallen Soldiers – has been written by local historian Johnathan Oates, telling the story of 15 local men who gave their lives.

Copies can be purchased from Lichfield City Council offices in Donegal House on Bore Street. All profits from the sale will go to the There but not There appeal which supports six different charities.