A new cohort of apprentices has joined Lichfield District Council.

The four recruits will work in the field of business analysis for the 18-month scheme, assessing how the needs of the district can be met through change and digital solutions.

Jabir Hussain, Jagdeep Sidhu, Aidan Dhadda and Joseph Garfield are working across data analysis, user experience, robotics and customer services transformation.

They will also spend time in the customer services team learning about the needs of residents and businesses.

Lizzie Barton, assistant director of customers, residents and business, said:

“We are really excited to have Jabir, Jagdeep, Aidan and Joseph on board – they are already starting to deliver projects for us. “We’re looking forward to them helping us to deliver better digital and customer journeys that provide an enhanced service to our customers and take advantage of the latest technologies. “We’re also looking forward to learning from them and using their enthusiasm to help drive forward wider improvements across the council.” Lizzie Barton, Lichfield District Council

The council said the work of the apprentices will support the Being A Better Council programme which aims to ensure services are delivered in the most cost-effective and efficient way.