The Lichfield Cathedral Chorus will return to the city for their annual Christmas concert.

They will perform works by Benjamin Britten, Gerald Finzi and Haydn as part of their Tidings of Joy show on 3rd December.

A spokesperson said:

“This year, the overarching theme is a celebration of St Nicholas, whose feast day is 6th December. “His reputation as a bringer of gifts is said to be the inspiration for Santa Claus.” Lichfield Cathedral Chorus spokesperson

Tickets are available online.