A proposal for a “single front door” approach by councils across Staffordshire will be discussed at a meeting this week.

Members of the Staffordshire Leaders Board will hear about pilot projects aiming to improve the way residents engage with local authorities.

A report from Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, to the meeting said creating joined-up customer services would “deliver multiple benefits” for residents.

“The proposed model for joining up services is based on a triage style approach, led by individual need and will be digital by design. “It aims to support residents to self-serve wherever possible and where not, for the new service to provide high quality solutions without the need for multiple hand-offs between organisations.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Pullen’s report also revealed that pilot projects are being considered by Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council, including the use of single phone number for both authorities and creating better online signposting about services delivered by each council.

“Each pilot has a working group established and initial kick-off meetings have taken place to ensure they move at pace. “The progress of the pilots will be reported to the leaders board and CEO group on a regular basis.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The Staffordshire Leaders Board meeting will take place on Thursday (1st December).