The operators of the M6 Toll have given their backing to a campaign to support disabled and terminally ill children this Christmas.

Midland Expressway Ltd has donated £1,500 to Newlife to help fund three play therapy pods.

The items are part of a package of specialist toys which the charity loans to families for 12 weeks to help children develop key skills and distract from pain.

Craig Stewart, Newlife’s head of corporate fundraising, said:

“The toys in our play therapy pods can be just as life changing as the disability equipment we provide for children through grants and loans. “Finding the right toys for a child to respond to can lead to developmental leaps, children reaching out for the first time, saying their first words and even playing with siblings for the first time, creating magical memories many families never thought it would happen. “We urgently need people to donate to the Play Therapy Pod service so we can help more children receive these amazing pods and more families know that joy this Christmas. “Any donations made, no matter how small, will make a huge difference to the children and families who are helped by this service.” Craig Stewart, Newlife

Jo Brett, M6 Toll’s charity coordinator, said:

“We are so pleased to be supporting Newlife with their Christmas appeal. “Having previously supported the play therapy pods we recognise how important they are in ensuring children with disabilities and terminal illnesses can experience the joy of play for themselves. “We hope that our support enables Newlife to distribute more specialist toys to children in need this Christmas.” Jo Brett, M6 Toll

More information about Newlife’s Christmas appeal can be found online.