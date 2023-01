Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked on a Lichfield driveway.

The 04-plate blue Honda Jazz was targeted between 3pm on Friday (12th January) and 10.30am the following day.

It was parked on a drive outside a residential property on Ash Grove in Boley Park at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 318 of 13th January.