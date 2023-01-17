A Fradley man has been charged with a series of vehicle crime offences.

It comes after a car stolen from Tamworth last month was found in Birmingham on Saturday (14th January).

Shane Anton Thompson, 22, has been charged with two counts of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, criminal damage, driving without insurance, using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of cannabis.

He appeared before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday and has been remanded ahead of a future court appearance at Stafford Crown Court on 17th February.