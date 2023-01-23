Four men have been charged in connection with vehicle thefts across Lichfield and the wider West Midlands.

It comes after police stopped a black Hyundai in Sutton Coldfield on Thursday (19th January).

Luke Jarvis, 25, of Moseley in Birmingham, was arrested and has since been charged with one count of vehicle theft and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Harley Jarvis, aged 18, of Kingstanding in Birmingham, Lee Mason, 21, of Kingstanding in Birmingham, and Daniel Matthews, 20, of Erdington in Birmingham, were also arrested and have each been charged with the same offences.