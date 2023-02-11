Plans to introduce parking restrictions on a road near Lichfield have been dropped due to a lack of support for the proposals.

An informal consultation had taken place over potential changes on Valley Lane.

It would have seen a no waiting restriction installed on either side of the road – one from 10am to 11am and the other from 11am to midday – in a bid to prevent people from parking all day.

But in a letter to residents, Staffordshire County Council’s community traffic management officer Lisa Hall said the changes would not be pursued.

“Parking restrictions on the adopted highway network are supported by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which allows a restriction to be legally enforced. The cost and timeframe for implementing or amending a TRO however means that only a small number of sites can be prioritised each financial year. “Restrictions affect anyone living in the street including their visitors, carers and tradespersons therefore we will only implement these where there is a majority of support for a scheme. “Following the informal consultation exercise, officers from the community jighways team have now met with the local elected member for the area, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, to consider the feedback provided and on this occasion have decided to not progress further with implementing parking restrictions on Valley Lane due to insufficient support.” Lisa Hall, Staffordshire County Council

The proposals would have prevented commuters using Lichfield Trent Valley station and workers from nearby businesses from using the road for parking, but would have meant residents would need to move their vehicle from one side of the road to the other during he day.

But although they will now not go ahead, the county council said it would consider how the feedback might influence future decisions.