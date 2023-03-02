A Conservative councillor has defended Lichfield District Council’s budget proposals after Labour said it would not put forward an alternative ahead of the local elections.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council saw the proposals voted through after the budget was split into two elements.

While a unanimous decision was reached on a freeze on the council tax precept – the share of bills that go to the local authority – the opposition Labour group abstained from the vote on the overall budget.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said he would return with a proposal from his party if control of the chamber switched after the local elections on 4th May.

“I did think of putting forward an alternative budget, but every opposition loses the vote. because having the numbers as it is you have a problem. “There are 34 Conservatives – actually, there are less because one left because of Boris Johnson and Michael Fabricant, one left because he never turned up and the other has gone to the twilight zone – so there are 31 of them and 11 of us. “Ask us after 4th May because if residents decide Labour or other groups are in control then we can look at that again.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Alan White, Conservative member for Whittington and Streethay, said Cllr Norman and his Labour colleagues were keeping residents in the dark.

“Cllr Norman has laid down a threat – he says let’s see what the electorate say and then we have a Labour sting in the tail. “He hasn’t proposed an alternative as he doesn’t have the numbers, so it’s just not worth giving the electorate a sense of where he would take the budget for Lichfield District Council if he had the opportunity. No, the electorate can wait and see instead. “Let’s wait and see and then Cllr Norman, should he still be leader of the Labour group – and there are some aspiring councillors who might think of alternatives – can bring something forward afterwards. “I think the electorate will look at this budget and say the Conservatives at Lichfield District Council have got it right.” Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council

The two opposing politicians also clashed on the setting of council tax precepts.

Cllr Norman said the freeze was set against the “awkward” backdrop of an increase approved at Staffordshire County Council by Conservative representatives who sit on both.

Cllr White, who is also leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: