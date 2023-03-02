Motorists are facing another day of delays that have brought large parts of Lichfield to a standstill.
Cadent is carrying out “emergency roadworks” on Trent Valley island which has seen multi-way temporary traffic lights.
But the move saw drivers sat in queues as far back as Swinfen after they were introduced yesterday (1st March).
The roadworks could remain in place until 10th March, meaning drivers will face further days of disruption.
Cllr Alan White, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay ward at Lichfield District Council, said he understood the frustration of those caught up in tailbacks,
“I went to take a look at the works last night during the rush hour. These are emergency works being undertaken by Cadent, which in the worst case, could last until 10th March.
“There are four-way traffic lights on the roundabout, which appear to be adding about 10 to 15 minutes to journey times. This will be very frustrating for everyone moving around North Lichfield, and in particular the residents in Streethay, who have had to put up with a tremendous amount of disruption over the past few years.
“I will contact Cadent to find out precisely when they will finish the work so that people can go about their business and get home more quickly. In the meantime, I hope that people can remain patient whilst this essential work is being undertaken.”Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council
But motorists told Lichfield Live this morning that the delays were causing huge inconvenience:
“They might well be emergency roadworks, but someone at the highways needs to think of a way of mitigating the queues – people can’t get to work or take their kids to school on time.”
“Streethay has been cut off again thanks to temporary traffic lights. Cars pulling out from the nursery are blocking the road meaning the island is blocked when they do eventually turn to green.”
“If these are emergency roadworks then why are they not being worked on around the clock? At 8.30am this morning there was no-one even there, just a digger and some cones.”
I know the roads are SCC’s responsibility but I know now that next time I’m allowed to vote I will not be voting for a Conservative candidate. Whether at Central Govt level, County Council, District or Town they are appalling. I’ve never known our public services be so badly run and delivered. From Education, Healthcare, Transport, Economy, Housing, International Trade through to local services. Nothing works as it should. Meanwhile taxes and cost of living are going up while income is falling. They’ve had 13 years. I’ve had enough. And I’ve been a Conservative voter my whole life.
It took me nearly half an hour to get from Lidl across the island after 7pm last night.
And then I nearly hit a car coming the other way as the lights didn’t give me enough time to get to the other side before they changed for the next lot of traffic to come.
They really didn’t think about this one.
10-15 minutes? More like half-hour. Lichfield is a nightmare at most times during school runs and work traffic and then this on top. I absolutely avoid going anywhere or making appointments around certain times of the day.
And dont mention the road to Hopwas. 3 way lights on Whittington exit but takes 10 minutes to get through at 8pm in evening. Myself and 2 other cars sat waiting to go through to Lichfield. Nothing exiting from Whiitington Junction. Time limits crazy.
15 minutes extra? more like you’ll 5 days added to your journey. Most drivers Ive seen around Lichfield need to resit their practical tests again. Too many drivers are scared to pull out onto busy roads such as from BM Bargains etc all along Eastern Avenue causeing more disruption. Yet what does our council want to do? Add more onto Eastern Avenue, such as new gum and more, no logical thought amongst them.
When there is stationary traffic on the A38 (due to queuing from Trent Valley island) you know it is an accident waiting to happen. A38 is dangerous at the best of times due to HS2 closures. Roadworks after roadworks & more housing planned it has made me question why I moved to Streethay.
10 to 15 mins? It took me almost an hour yesterday to get home to Streethay from Swinfen A38 junction. Living in Streethay I have no choice but to sit in the queues as the A38 southbound exit is closed – Trent Valley island is the only access to Streethay. This junction is over capacity already. If these are emergency works, why is work not taking place 24/7? No one was on site at 8pm last night.
And, even without roadworks, just imagine what it’s going to be like when there are 750 more houses on Watery Lane! That’ll be about 1,000+ more cars negotiating the Watery Lane/Eastern Avenue/Trent Valley Island junctions on a daily basis morning and evening.
I agree with most things dont no what the govetment had to do with it though. I can’t understand why these “emergency” works can not be carried ied out over night but i supppose that would be too simple
Just to echo what others have said, to suggest 10-15 mins is nothing more than patronising. It took me half an hour to get from the coop on boley Park onto Eastern avenue at 15.30 yesterday, let alone rush hour.
I was again there at 8.50 this morning and not a work man in sight, hardly screams of emergency if the are not working night and day to rectify it.
When they allowed those two new developments (by streethay lights) to dig up burton old road that caused gridlock, god knows how they allowed that to continue for so long? Another example of poor planning and control.
Whilst I am at it I also agree that the parents who just pull out of humpty dumpties are an accident waiting to happen, that needs addressing.
What a poor state of affairs they have allowed Lichfield to become 😒
15 mins is simply not true. It took me 45 mins from A5 junction Swinfen to Boley Park just now [4 pm Fri] & that is not even close to the roundabout where work is sometimes going on. Traffic was backed up to get off A38 which is very dangerous. Seems no thought has gone into this. Shame on SCC Traffic Dept.
Flossy it is not Friday at 4pm for another 24 hours