Motorists are facing another day of delays that have brought large parts of Lichfield to a standstill.

Cadent is carrying out “emergency roadworks” on Trent Valley island which has seen multi-way temporary traffic lights.

But the move saw drivers sat in queues as far back as Swinfen after they were introduced yesterday (1st March).

The roadworks could remain in place until 10th March, meaning drivers will face further days of disruption.

Cllr Alan White, Conservative representative for Whittington and Streethay ward at Lichfield District Council, said he understood the frustration of those caught up in tailbacks,

“I went to take a look at the works last night during the rush hour. These are emergency works being undertaken by Cadent, which in the worst case, could last until 10th March. “There are four-way traffic lights on the roundabout, which appear to be adding about 10 to 15 minutes to journey times. This will be very frustrating for everyone moving around North Lichfield, and in particular the residents in Streethay, who have had to put up with a tremendous amount of disruption over the past few years. “I will contact Cadent to find out precisely when they will finish the work so that people can go about their business and get home more quickly. In the meantime, I hope that people can remain patient whilst this essential work is being undertaken.” Cllr Alan White, Lichfield District Council

But motorists told Lichfield Live this morning that the delays were causing huge inconvenience:

“They might well be emergency roadworks, but someone at the highways needs to think of a way of mitigating the queues – people can’t get to work or take their kids to school on time.”

“Streethay has been cut off again thanks to temporary traffic lights. Cars pulling out from the nursery are blocking the road meaning the island is blocked when they do eventually turn to green.”