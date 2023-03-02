A councillor who criticised the Conservatives after they de-selected her for the forthcoming local elections has been suspended by the local party.
Cllr Liz Little was told by the Tories that she would not be given the chance to contest her Stonnall and Little Aston seat in May.
The Lichfield District Council cabinet member for waste and recycling blasted the decision to favour “two men aged over 60”.
She said the decision was due to her opposition to Christopher Pincher and her position as a “woman of childbearing age”.
But her comments have now led to her suspension from the party, with Cllr Little telling Lichfield Live the move was in response to her “telling the truth”.
Cllr Little said:
“Following my deselection, I highlighted to the electorate via the media as to the circumstances as to why I will not be defending my Stonnall and Little Aston seat at the next election.
“The truth was so painful for the Conservative party that they have taken the decision to kick me out.
“As mentioned via Cllr Marshall at a council meeting – the electorate are being led up the garden path by the Conservative party.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Little said she had not decided whether to stand as an independent.
The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen said:
“I’ve publicly, and privately, supported Cllr Little for many year – and I know my cabinet and many other members of our group have done too.
“But if Liz is planning on standing against other members of the Conservative group in May’s elections then it’s only right that she no longer attends those group meetings.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The move means Cllr Little will become an independent member of Lichfield District Council, but no details have yet been confirmed on whether she will also be forced to relinquish her cabinet role.
“Put the woman in her place. How dare she criticise us.”
Ah, nice to see the local Tories doubling-down on being absolute b*stards. Bravo guys, brilliant PR.
Time for a change at LDC. 24 years of one party rule in power. Young mothers de-selected for old men, perhaps that is what you get for criticising a Freemason (Cross). Old men ranting about how women dress and what cars the Chair of the Council should be driven around in. Floundering schemes, Cinema, Friarsgate, Bus Station, net zero carbon commitment, blue recycling bag fiasco, weird MP, climate change deniers working in the fossil fuel industry, hopeless swimming pool scheme. I feel sorry for Doug Pullen trying to lead this mob as I actually think he cares and is trying his best, only Conservative left under 50 I think? Tapper, Eadie, Gwilt, Parton-Hughes, Little (A) gone/going all had enough. Sadly the old men are coming for Pullen after the election, to many of his cohort are going. Just don’t let these old men have the majority to run the council after May – Wilcox returns? Even true blue supporters must want a one off change to freshen things up every 25 years
Can someone suspend Pullen please?
Or if not can someone come on here and defend his track record?
Is he the Matt Hancock of local politics?
Time for the local Tories to go in May. Lichfield deserves better.
The tories seem to be self imploding…
They seem to me to have been infiltrated at all levels by absolute clowns at basic management and ability, let’s face it, they’re bloody rubbish at everything, let alone having been joined by a large number of misogynists, xenophobes, Ukippers, self-serving bandwaggonists and general old farts. To be fair, they always had a few of those but now it’s off the scale.
My only surprise in this story is that Cllr Little chose to remain in the Tory party. She, we and to be honest, the actual original genuine Tory voters, deserve far better.
I am astounded that there’s anyone left who still thinks the Tories are a fit & proper party to run anything, either locally or nationally. Locally, from Friarsgate to blue bin bags they can’t make a good decision to save their lives. Nationally, we’re cursed in this part of Staffordshire with the terrible trio of Fabricant, Pincher & Williamson as the MPs, all slavishly supported by their local constituency associations. And when one of their own does speak up they kick her out.
In no way do any of this shower represent the vast majority of decent people locally who all deserve so much better.
I’m certainly not a Tory – but to be fair, if she’s been deselected and is now thinking of standing against Conservative candidates as an independent, then how can they keep her in the party? The story here is the deselection, not the inevitable conclusion.