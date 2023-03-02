A councillor who criticised the Conservatives after they de-selected her for the forthcoming local elections has been suspended by the local party.

Cllr Liz Little was told by the Tories that she would not be given the chance to contest her Stonnall and Little Aston seat in May.

The Lichfield District Council cabinet member for waste and recycling blasted the decision to favour “two men aged over 60”.

She said the decision was due to her opposition to Christopher Pincher and her position as a “woman of childbearing age”.

But her comments have now led to her suspension from the party, with Cllr Little telling Lichfield Live the move was in response to her “telling the truth”.

Cllr Little said:

“Following my deselection, I highlighted to the electorate via the media as to the circumstances as to why I will not be defending my Stonnall and Little Aston seat at the next election. “The truth was so painful for the Conservative party that they have taken the decision to kick me out. “As mentioned via Cllr Marshall at a council meeting – the electorate are being led up the garden path by the Conservative party.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little said she had not decided whether to stand as an independent.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen said:

“I’ve publicly, and privately, supported Cllr Little for many year – and I know my cabinet and many other members of our group have done too. “But if Liz is planning on standing against other members of the Conservative group in May’s elections then it’s only right that she no longer attends those group meetings.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The move means Cllr Little will become an independent member of Lichfield District Council, but no details have yet been confirmed on whether she will also be forced to relinquish her cabinet role.