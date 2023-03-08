A campaign highlighting the links between smoking and dementia is urging Staffordshire residents to kick the habit.

National No Smoking Day takes place today (8th March) with the theme this year highlighting links to brain health.

Studies suggest that quitting smoking, which increases the chances of developing dementia, reduces this risk substantially.

Staffordshire County Council’s public health team are encouraging people looking to quit, to access support.

Chris Speed, senior smoking practitioner from Everyone Health Staffordshire, said:

“It’s never too late to stop smoking and last year we helped 753 people to quit. “Our service is designed to help people quit for good and we offer free, telephone support sessions and virtual appointments, advice on managing cravings and free medication. “The service is available to anyone aged over 40 living in Staffordshire – and from April we will be extending the free offer to residents aged over 18.” Chris Speed, Everyone Health Staffordshire

Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, added:

“We know that quitting smoking isn’t easy but with the right support and encouragement it can be done. “Many people will be aware of the serious effects of smoking on their health but may not be aware of the increased risk of dementia, or that the chemicals in cigarette smoke can speed up the natural ageing of the brain. “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and I’d urge people to get in touch with the service and get that help to quit.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

People interested in quitting can find out more about the support available on the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.