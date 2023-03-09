Chasetown have unveiled the latest phase of a plan to create a pathway to the first team for young footballers.

The youth development programme at The Scholars Ground was launched less than a year ago in a bid to help bridge the gap between youth and senior teams.

Teams have been established at under 16, under 18 and under 23 age groups – but an expansion will now see under 12, under 13, under 14, under 15 and under 16 teams added for next season.

Steve Jones, chairman at Chasetown, said:

“We have invested heavily in the infrastructure and developing Chasetown Football Club, with improved facilities, dedicated and motivated staff and implementing a sustainable vision for the future, which I am pleased to report is all currently on course with much more to come. “We needed a programme to link the outstanding work done with our grassroots youth teams so we have an environment where the most gifted players can progress to the highest level they can achieve and, hopefully, become our next generation first team players”. Steve Jones

Current teams on the youth development programme play in the Midland Football League, Midland Floodlit Youth League and Midland Junior Premier League.

First team manager Mark Swann said:

“Our intention has always been to create an environment where we can nurture young and gifted players in a way that develops them as footballers, by playing with the best players in the best leagues, but also as well-rounded youngsters. “By working closely with Jamie Bunch and his youth development programme team, we have been able to identify talented young players, track their progress and provide them with opportunities to be involved with our first team.” Mark Swann

As part of the expansion plans, Chasetown are looking for players coming to the end of their career who are interested in coaching players aged between 16 and 23.

They are also keen to hear from coaches, players and teams in under 12, 13 and 16 age groups in the 23/24 season who are at the Midland Junior Premier League and Junior Premier League football level.

More details are available at ChasetownYDP@Gmail.com.