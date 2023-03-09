Communities in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to showcase their villages in a regional competition.

Entries are now open for the 2023 Staffordshire Best Kept Village Community contest.

Locals will need to showcase both the beauty of their local areas as well as the social benefits it offers, with a cash prize on offer to the winners.

Jo Cooper, from The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“We want our communities to have pride in where they live but not just because their flowerbeds are the prettiest. “The Best Kept Village Community competition is about encouraging and celebrating a local community’s friendships, togetherness, and a shared sense of belonging. “Post-Covid it’s important that the competition reflects society. Perfectly planted pots are welcome but the judges want to see how rural life has a sense of community.” Jo Cooper, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

Local business Richard Winterton Auctioneers are sponsoring the competition once again this year.

Richard said he would be visiting every village that enters himself.

“After the last few challenging years it’s so fitting that the competition will focus on the community element while never losing sight of the roots. “We are so proud to be the countywide sponsor, bringing together a wonderfully diverse melting pot of talented communities which all have one thing in common – they are infused with a splendid Staffordshire spirit. “We are very much looking forward to meeting even more people from all over the county and hearing what makes their community special to them.” Richard Winterton

For more information and to enter visit www.staffordshire.foundation/partnershipsinitiatives/bkvc/ or call The Community Foundation on 01785 339540.